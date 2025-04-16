“We Want Boston!” Magic Fans Erupt After Play In Win
The Boston Celtics have been patiently waiting to see who they are taking on in the first round of the playoffs. After sealing up the second seed in the East weeks ago, they have been awaiting the results of a Play-In game.
The winner of the game between the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks would face the Celtics. Orlando was the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference while Atlanta was the eighth seed.
Orlando ended up destroying the Hawks in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Fans of the Magic made it known that they wanted to play Boston.
Fans in the arena started to chant "We want Boston" as the game ended.
The Celtics are looking to take down the Magic and advance into the second round. They will face the winner of the Knicks and the Pistons if they are able to beat Orlando.
Despite the Orlando fans wanting to take on the defending champions, the Celtics feel great about their chances to advance out of the first round.
Even though the Celtics went 1-2 against the Magic in the regular season, only one of those losses came when they played their starters. The other loss came just last week when they sat everyone.
Jaylen Brown continues to work out his knee and looks like the rest has done him good. He should be ready to go against Orlando for this series.
Jayson Tatum's ankle seems to be healthy as the first round of the playoffs approaches. They need that ankle healthy because he is their best player.
Boston will have home-court advantage throughout this series. Boston has the best road record in the league, so that isn't as big of a deal as it will be later in the playoffs.
The Magic are feeling good after taking down the Hawks, but Boston is a much different animal. They are a much tougher team to take on, especially in a seven-game series.
The Celtics will continue to rest until the weekend when the series will start.
