Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum Injury Status, Big Man Trade Candidate, More
Almost one year after winning the NBA Championship, the Boston Celtics are still proving why they are one of the best teams in the NBA. As the playoffs get closer, the injury status for star power forward Jayson Tatum is looking better.
After suffering a scary ankle injury against the Sacramento Kings, fans were worried that Tatum would be ruled out for a decent amount of time. While he didnt play against the Phoenix Suns, the good news is that he wasn't immediately ruled out. This means that his recovery could be faster than expected.
Tatum is having an MVP-caliber season, averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 total rebounds, six assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 66 games.
Additionally, it has been predicted that the Celtics will likely part with a longtime big man in the offseason, especially with a new owner.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Boston Celtics:
Jayson Tatum Upgraded Ahead of Celtics vs Suns
Jayson Tatum Injury Status For Celtics vs Suns
Celtics Big Man Seen as Top Candidate for Offseason Move
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Shades LeBron James in NBA GOAT Debate