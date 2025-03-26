Jayson Tatum Upgraded Ahead of Celtics vs Suns
The Boston Celtics are trying to catch the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. After a losing streak by the Cavs, it's more feasible than it once was.
Still, the Cavs are five games up on the Celtics with less than a dozen games left to play. It would take a huge run from the Celtics at the end of the year in order to get there.
Injuries are the last thing that this team needs at this point in the season. Even if they can't catch the Cavs for the top spot, they are locked into the two-seed.
Unfortunately, Jayson Tatum hurt his ankle in a game against the Kings. Domantas Sabonis stepped underneath him as he shot a 3-point shot, and he came down on his foot.
It didn't look good when it happened, but it seems that the injury is not as bad as they once feared. Ahead of the Celtics' game against the Suns, he was initially listed as doubtful.
Now, the Celtics have upgraded Tatum a few hours before the game tips off.
Having Tatum upgraded to questionable is a huge deal for Boston. That means that the ankle is not as hurt as initially feared, which is good news as they get closer to the playoffs.
As long as Tatum and Jaylen Brown are on the court together, they feel like they can beat anyone in a playoff series. They are trying to be the first team in almost a decade to win back-to-back titles.
Keeping the starting lineup healthy for the last ten or so games left in the season is the number one priority for this team right now. Keeping Kristaps Porzingis available to play is something they are going to be working towards.
The Celtics might actually need Porzingis to win the title this year, unlike last season. Tatum has been playing some great basketball this season, but he and Brown will have to play much better Eastern Conference teams this year.
Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game this season.
Jayson Tatum Offers Brutally Honest Feelings About Celtics Sale
