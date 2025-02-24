Celtics Notes: Torrey Craig Opens Up, Mock Draft Lands NCAA Champion in Boston, More
The Boston Celtics routed the New York Knicks on Sunday, taking them down by a score of 118-105. Boston led the entire way and dominated New York once again this season.
It was a strong effort from the Celtics and a reminder of how good they can be. With all the depth that this team has, Boston should be seen as the favorites to win the Eastern Conference this season, even if they can't secure the No. 1 seed.
Here are some stories about the Celtics that can help you get all caught up on them. Make sure to click the title to see the entire story!
Celtics Fans Will Love Torrey Craig Comments Regarding Time With Team
Fresh NBA Mock Draft Has Celtics Grab Multi-Time NCAA Champion Forward
Celtics Will Be Down Two Crucial Big Men For Clash vs Knicks
Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum Taken For Granted, Mike Vrabel Invited to Practice, More