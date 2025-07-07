Celtics Owner Trolls Knicks in Epic Fashion
The New York Knicks bested the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals — and it was a result that set New York City on fire.
Often proclaiming themselves to hail from the mecca of basketball within the United States, supporters of the Knicks took to the streets of Manhattan to celebrate the slaying of the (injured) Celtics — their hated rival from Beantown.
It didn't even matter that Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury totally changed the complexion of the series. That will simply be a small footnote to Knicks' fans who still revel in the series win over Boston.
It ultimately didn't amount to much as New York lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers. However, for one offseason, bragging rights have been attained.
At the same time, according to Wyc Grousbeck — the former owner of the Celtics and current Governor of the franchise — this year's postseason win doesn't mean a whole lot in the grand scheme of things.
Grousbeck appeared on former NBA player Jeff Teague's podcast recently in front of a live audience. A Boston native, Grousbeck couldn't help himself from poking fun at the Knicks by showing off a Championship ring from the 2024 run the Celtics had last season.
Grousbeck and his family recently sold the team for $6.1 billion. He'll stay on as the team's Governor for the next few years reportedly to help facilitate the transition.
As it pertains to this rivalry, there's really no contest when breaking down the historical significance of both entities. Boston has won 18 NBA championships whereas the Knicks have won two.
That's not to say the rivalry can't remain one of the better ones in the league. Once Tatum gets fully healthy, these two teams should be among the better ones in the watered-down Eastern Conference.
Even as the squads head into 2025, the Celtics still have enough talent to beat any team on a given evening. A healthy Jaylen Brown along with Payton Pritchard and Derrick White can light it up from the perimeter exceptionally well.
As for the Knicks, they'll be chasing their first NBA title since 1973. The last time New York made an appearance in the NBA Finals was back in 1999 when losing to Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs.
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.