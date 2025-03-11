Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Surprises Al Horford With Custom-Made Gators Sneakers
The Boston Celtics are more than halfway through the season, and it is clear they are still the team to beat. As the defending champions, that is always the case; however, they are still the cream of the crop, and the road will go through Boston for the 2025 title.
The Celtics are a together group, and arguably the most together than any team this season. All of their key players returned for this title run, including, of course, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford.
The two have been teammates for six seasons and have built a kinship through that time, so much so that Tatum gifted the veteran with custom-made sneakers from Horford's alma mater, the Florida Gators.
Horford shared the photo via Instagram, and Celtics insider Noa Dalzell shared it on X.
Horford attended Florida University for three seasons from 2004-07. He led the Gators to back-to-back NCAA titles in 2006 and 2007. He was named 2007 SEC Tournament MVP, 2007 NABC Second-team All-American, and AP third-team All-American.
Horford was also named to the NCAA All-Tourney team and NCAA All-Region team.
In 109 college games, Horford averaged 10.3 points per game, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 58.6 percent from the field in 35.7 minutes of action. After his incredible college career, he was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
So far, Horford has also panned out as an incredible pro carer. He is a five-time All-Star, 2011 All-NBA Third-team, 2008 All-Rookie First team, and an NBA champion in 2024.
The 38-year-old has won at every level and hopes it doesn't end there.
With his help and Tatum's help, the Celtics have a great shot at being the best team standing again.
The Celtics sit with a 47-18 record. They are also at the top of almost every significant category. They rank seventh in points per game (116.9), third in opponent points per game (108.2), sixth in effective field goal percentage (56 percent), and second in turnover per game (11.9).
Boston also ranks third in offensive rating, fifth in defensive rating, and third in net rating.
The Celtics, along with Tatum and Horford, will do their best for another long postseason run this spring. Maybe we'll see Horford rock those kicks in the process.
