Celtics Playoff Run Could Have Direct Impact on Two Stars' Futures
The 61-21 Boston Celtics are gearing up to mount their title defense this weekend, when they'll suit up against the Orlando Magic.
But it's possible that Boston's pricey 2024 championship core may be together for the last time this spring.
Per Conor Roche of Boston.com, “league figures are monitoring” starting center Kristaps Porzingis and starting guard Jrue Holiday as players Boston could move to help clear salary.
Porzingis, 29, is under contract for just one more season, when he'll draw $30.7 million. When healthy, he's an elite two-way center.
More Boston Celtics: Celtics Teammates React to Jaylen Brown's First Practice Since Knee Procedure
Holiday inked a four-year, $135 million contract extension with the Celtics ahead of their Finals run. He will be under contract through at least 2026-27, but has a $37.2 million player option for 2027-28.
More Boston Celtics: Jrue Holiday Receives Major Health Update Ahead of Playoffs
When he was healthy during the playoffs last year, Porzingis was a human cheat code: a rim-rolling big man with a knockdown jump shot.
Porzingis was, unfortunately, only available for seven of the Celtics' 19 games en route to their 18th NBA title. The veteran big man dealt with a calf strain in the first round of the playoffs and, in Boston's NBA Finals tilt against the Dallas Mavericks, suffered a torn medial retinaculum in his left leg. His backup, Al Horford, handled primary starting center duties in those playoffs.
With Eastern Conference rivals like the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks improving their front lines this year, and West clubs building out their own frontcourt depth, it behooves Boston to trot out a healthy Porzingis in these playoffs.
When he has been on the floor for Boston in the regular season, Porzingis has looked like his "unicorn self." The 7-foot-2 floor-spacing big man is averaging 19.5 points on .483/.412/.809 shooting splits (that 3-point rate arrives on 6.0 triple tries per), 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.7 steals a night.
More Boston Celtics:NBA Changes Mind on Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Holiday has been dealing with a rare right pinky mallet finger injury for much of the year, which included wearing a cast at all times. Now, although he has to keep wearing it during games, he can go about the rest of his day without it.
Across 62 healthy contests, the 6-foot-4 UCLA product posted averages of 11.1 points on .443/.353/.909 shooting splits, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals a night. The 34-year-old will miss out on making a seventh All-Defensive Team this season, as players need to suit up for at least 65 contests to earn end-of-year NBA honors.
More Boston Celtics:
Former All-Star Claims Celtics Legend Was Tougher to Defend Than Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant
Celtics’ First-Round Opponent Becoming Clearer as Regular Season Nears End
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Reignites NBA, NFL Drama with Latest Comments
Brian Windhorst Reveals Biggest X-Factor For Celtics to Repeat
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.