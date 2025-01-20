Celtics Predicted to Part Ways With Jrue Holiday For $78M Star Center
The Boston Celtics have been a little up and down lately, showing a big lack of focus at times. While Boston remains one of the best teams in the NBA, it is a little concerning that they have dropped some games that they had no business losing.
This can happen with a title-winning team as the regular season can become boring at times. With all the focus being on the postseason, Boston has not been able to stay consistent this season.
Due to this, there has been the thought of a possible shake-up in Boston. While the Celtics aren't likely to make any big trades ahead of the NBA trade deadline, speculation has run wild.
In this new trade idea, Boston does change things up and ships out veteran guard Jrue Holiday for two players who could help them depth-wise. The deal would be between the Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and Memphis Grizzlies.
Using the Spotrac trade machine, here is what a deal could look like:
Celtics recieve: Jakob Poelti and Luke Kennard
Grizzlies receive: Jrue Holiday and a 2026 second-round draft pick
Raptors receive: Marcus Smart and a 2025 first-round draft pick
While losing Holiday would be tough, the emergence of Payton Pritchard this season would allow the Celtics to move on from the veteran. Boston needs some additional help in the frontcourt and Poeltl would certainly help with that.
The veteran big is on the books for $19.5 million this season and then has two more years on his contract. Each year he is scheduled to make the same amount, giving the Celtics some financial flexibility.
Kennard is an expiring contract, giving Boston even more flexibility within the salary cap. Due to the new CBA restrictions in place, this deal could help Boston out incredibly to get off the large contract of Holiday.
Poeltl has been great for the Raptors this season, averaging 14.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. His presence inside along with Kristaps Porzingis could massively help the Celtics and would give the team some insurance with the injury history of Porzingis.
Kennard would help by giving Boston another player who can shoot the lights out from beyond the 3-point line. On the season, he is shooting 46.5 percent from distance.
This deal could solve multiple issues for the Celtics and would be a rare win-win for all sides.
