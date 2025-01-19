Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Admits New Role Has Been an 'Adjustment'
The Boston Celtics have had a roller coaster start to 2025. They have alternated wins and losses in each of their last seven games. It's clear they are looking for something.
Despite the up-and-down play from the Celtics since the calendar has turned, they are still second in the Eastern Conference. They have a two-and-a-half game lead for that spot as well.
The Celtics' starters are still trying to figure out how to play well together after not having played together for most of the season. Injuries have limited their court time together.
Boston is the defending champions, and they still think that they can figure things out. Of course, they still have things to work through.
It's clear that some of the starters still aren't clear on how to right the ship yet. After the Celtics beat the Magic a few days ago, Brown was asked about his differing role in a postgame interview.
“I’ve had to adjust, it’s a different year,” Brown told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin following the win. “I just do what the team needs me to do. I’ve been able to evolve through different things in my career. This team, I’m more of a playmaker, so I just embrace it and get better in that role and do what I do.”
Similar sentiments were echoed by Derrick White as well, whose play has faltered a bit in recent weeks. The starters are trying to do whatever it takes to win games.
Boston is still solidly in the playoffs, which is all they really care about. They think they can flip the switch once that time comes.
The issue for them is that there are a lot of teams who are starting to play really good basketball in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers, Bucks, and Hawks are all playing really well at the moment.
Brown clearly wants to be scoring more, but he thinks he needs to be more of a playmaker this year. Perhaps he should go back to trying to score more.
The Celtics have had some issues scoring points in their losses recently. This most recent one to the Hawks is the first loss they've had in the last three losses in which they scored over 100 points.
Brown is averaging 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists so far this season.
