Celtics React to Shocking and Sudden Retirement of Former Star Guard
The Boston Celtics sent a message to former star guard Malcolm Brogdon, who announced his sudden retirement from the NBA on Wednesday.
More news: Celtics’ Anfernee Simons Gets Honest on Adjusting to Bench Role
"Congrats and best of luck in retirement to 2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon," the Celtics wrote on X.
Brogdon, who was competing for a roster spot with the New York Knicks, decided to suddenly call it a career after nine NBA seasons. ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news of Brogdon's decision.
"Today, I officially begin my transition out of my basketball career," Brogdon wrote in a statement to ESPN. "I have proudly given my mind, body, and spirit to the game over the last few decades. With the many sacrifices it took to get here, I have received many rewards. I am deeply grateful to have arrived to this point on my own terms and now to be able to reap the benefits of my career with my family and friends.
"Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to all who have had a place in my journey."
More news: Clear Favorite Has Emerged in Celtics' Starting Big Man Competition
Brogdon spent one season with the Celtics in 2022-23 and made a huge impact, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game across 67 contests. He shot 48.4 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from deep and 87 percent from the free throw line en route to earning a Sixth Man of the Year award honor.
Brogdon was initially drafted in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. He won the Rookie of the Year award in his first of three seasons with Milwaukee, before spending three years with the Indiana Pacers. He then spent one season with the Celtics before finishing his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards and then Knicks this preseason.
Overall, across his nine-year NBA career, Brogdon averaged 15.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per night. He finishes his career shooting 46.3 percent from the field, 38.8 percent from beyond the arc and 87.4 percent from the free throw line.
Brogdon retires at just 32 years of age and with seemingly a few more years of good basketball ahead of him.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.