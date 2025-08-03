Celtics Receive Brutal Grade for Offseason Work
The Boston Celtics have notched a disappointing grade for their controversial offseason moves thus far.
Boston team president Brad Stevens has been busy.
With six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum sidelined for most or all of the year as he recovers from an Achilles tendon tear, the Celtics didn't have a realistic chance at contention in 2025-26. Boston was also staring down what would have been the most expensive payroll in NBA history, with combined salary and luxury tax obligations in the range of $500 million.
So Stevens pivoted, ditching six-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers that netted them younger combo guard Anfernee Simons, and flipping former All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for forward Georges Niang and one second-round draft pick.
Stevens also let third-string center Luke Kornet depart in free agency, and appears to be planning to do the same for Al Horford, who remains unsigned as of now.
The Celtics selected three young pieces in this year's draft, headlined by former Real Madrid wing Hugo Gonzalez, the No. 28 pick. Boston signed free agents Luka Garza and Josh Minott to help flesh out its frontcourt depth.
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has assessed Boston with a brutal D+ grade.
"Brad Stevens made it a point of emphasis to cut major costs and move out of the second apron this offseason, which was likely instructed by the Celtics' new ownership and escalated when Tatum went down," Siegel observes.
"Although Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard remain, it is really hard to look at the Celtics and think they can be the force they've been over the last handful of seasons," Siegel adds. "Not to mention, Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang could easily be flipped by the time the trade deadline rolls around if the Celtics are underachieving."
"This is a retooling season for this organization, and Stevens' offseason selling spree is proof of such," Siegel opines.
