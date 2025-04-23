Celtics' Record Without Jayson Tatum is Strong, But There's a Catch
The Boston Celtics are expected to be without their superstar forward Jayson Tatum for Game 2 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.
While Boston aims to secure a commanding 2-0 lead, they’ll likely have to do so without their 27-year-old All-Star. If Tatum indeed sits, it would mark the first postseason game he’s missed in his NBA career.
Though the stakes may not be sky-high in this series, Tatum’s long-term health could have a greater impact down the line. Fortunately for Boston, there doesn’t appear to be major concern surrounding the injury at this time.
Still, while the Celtics have generally fared well without Tatum—posting an 8-2 record in games he missed this season—both of those losses came at the hands of the Magic, making Wednesday’s contest anything but a guaranteed win.
Tatum is ruled as doubtful entering Wednesday's matchup due to a right write injury. He suffered the injury on Sunday during Game 1 after a hard fall in the fourth quarter.
After the fall, he was seen wincing and grimacing through it. Although he played the rest of the way, it was clear that he was not himself.
The Celtics lost two games to the Magic this season: one in December 2024, and their most recent meeting took place on April 9.
In one of those December matchups, Boston had just eight players available. Jaylen Brown carried the load with 35 points, but the Celtics came up just short in a 108-104 loss.
In the second game, Boston rested nearly all of its regulars, including Tatum. The result was a tough night offensively, with the team managing only 76 points. The starting five that night featured Baylor Scheierman, Torrey Craig, Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet, and Payton Pritchard.
That said, this is the postseason—and circumstances are very different now. Even if Tatum is unavailable for Game 2, Boston is well-equipped to handle business with its depth and experience.
According to ESPN Bet, the Celtics are still favored in Game 2, and the spread is massive, at -10.5.
