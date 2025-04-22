Celtics Provide Major Injury Update on Jayson Tatum’s Wrist
Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum is listed as day-to-day moving forward after suffering a scary wrist injury on Sunday during their Game 1 win over the Orlando Magic.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla provided the news on Tuesday.
Tatum suffered a scary fall after hurting his wrist in the fourth quarter of Game 1, attacking the rim. He was on the ground for a few minutes and was seen holding his wrist throughout the rest of the game.
His status for Game 2 on Wednesday remains uncertain.
Mazzulla also noted that Tatum was feeling some soreness following Game 1. Adding to the concern, Tatum wasn't seen on the court after practice on Tuesday—something that’s typically part of his routine, as he's usually out there getting shots up.
Tatum didn't have the best of playoff games on Sunday, as he was relatively flat. In the win, Tatum didn't bring his A-game, recording 17 points on a poor 8-of-22 shooting from the field, 14 rebounds, four assists, and one block in 40 minutes of action.
Tatum stayed in the game after hurting his wrist early in the fourth quarter, but it was clear he was in discomfort—wincing and clutching at his wrist multiple times. Following a timeout, he checked back in with his wrist heavily wrapped.
Postgame, he made his way to the locker room, visibly in pain.
If Tatum is not 100 percent, Boston could still be able to win this series. If the Celtics want to be cautious and sit Tatum for the rest of the series, they will be fine. However, they will need their best player on the court moving forward.
Things will only get more difficult after the first-round series, so Boston could be in trouble if Tatum is not 100 percent for the rest of the way.
The good news is that the wrist injury doesn't appear to be a massive deal.
The Celtics will host the Magic for Game 2 on Wednesday, and they'll look to take a 2-0 lead before they head to central Florida and take care of business on the road for Games 3 and 4.
