Celtics Release Injury Report For Game 1 vs Knicks
The Boston Celtics are getting ready to start the second-round series against the New York Knicks. This comes after Boston took down the Orlando Magic in five games.
More Boston Celtics news: NBA 2K Simulation Offers Unexpected Outcome For Celtics-Knicks Series
Boston swept the regular season series from the Knicks, but the team knows that in the playoffs, everything changes. The Celtics dealt with some injuries during the first-round series against the Magic, and it saw players come and go out of the lineup.
Heading into Game 1 against the Knicks, Boston has revealed the injury report. The injury report for Boston is clean, with star guard Jrue Holiday not listed.
Holiday missed the final two games of the series against the Magic due to injury, and there was real concern about his status for the series. This is excellent news for the Celtics as they will have the entire cast to go up against the Knicks.
More Boston Celtics News: Shams Charania Expects Big Changes For Celtics This Offseason
Boston will be looking to set the tone in this series in Game 1, while also trying to defend home-court. The Celtics come into the matchip with home-court advantage, and they are 3-0 at home so far this postseason.
Even with the success from the regular season, Boston isn't taking things for granted. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla weighed in on the problems that the Knicks present ahead of the series start.
"Great coach, great depth, great team," Mazzulla raved of New York. "You see what they've been able to do over the course of the season and in the playoffs thus far with their two guys, but also the way the others are able to impact the game. It'll be a physical series, it'll come down to the margins."
New York has a star-studded starting five, but the overall depth of the team is a little questionable. It will be up to the Celtics to force others to beat them by playing smart defense at all times.
Game 1 of this series kicks off on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.
More Celtics news:
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Reacts to Facing Knicks in Postseason
Knicks' Mikal Bridges Reveals Gameplan to Take Down Celtics
Stephen A Smith Rips Ongoing Criticism of Celtics' Jayson Tatum
For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.