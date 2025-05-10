NBA Announces Big Update in Celtics-Knicks Playoff Series
The Boston Celtics were able to grab a massive win in Game 3 over the New York Knicks, cutting the series lead down to 2-1. Boston used a strong offensive attack to take down New York, getting itself right back in this best-of-seven postseason series.
With the Celtics winning a game now, there will be a Game 5 back in Boston. After the game ended, the NBA announced the start time for Game 5 between the two teams.
Game 5 will be on Wednesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston.
The Celtics were able to fend off the Knicks in Game 3, earning the big win. The Celtics shot the ball very well from beyond the 3-point line, which made all the difference in the outcome of the game.
Heading into Game 4, the Celtics will need to put together a similiar game plan if they want to even the series up. New York is likely to come out strong to show that Game 3 was more of a fluke than anything.
If the Celtics can grab Game 4, all the narratives around them from the past few days will end. Boston has been catching a lot of heat from people around the NBA for how the first two games of the series went.
Boston is a very confident group, and they showed excellent poise in Game 3 on the road. However, the Celtics know that this series is far from over, and the Knicks are going to respond.
It will be up to the Celtics to meet New York in that response and show why they are the defending champions. Boston did what they needed to do in Game 3, but the real challenges lie ahead as this series continues to unfold.
