NBA World Reacts to Scary Jayson Tatum Non-Contact Injury
The Boston Celtics were hoping to make a comeback against the Knicks and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals by evening their series 2-2. Game 4 was a game that the Celtics needed to win.
Unfortunately, they didn't win the game. They lost despite Jayson Tatum pouring in 42 points, playing his best game of the playoffs thus far.
What happened at the end of the game overshadowed the fact that the Knicks have now taken a 3-1 lead. Tatum suffered a non-contact injury to his leg and had to be helped off the court.
Tatum looks like he is done for the rest of this series and possibly longer. The NBA world reacted to his injury, with several players hoping for the best for Tatum.
Even NFL players were hoping for the best for Tatum after seeing what could be a devastating injury that could affect him into next season.
Fans were extremely upset with the injury, even those who aren't fans of the Celtics.
It's still unclear at this moment how bad the injury is. It certainly looks like it could be something serious that could take a long chunk out of the 2025-26 season, as well.
The Celtics have to find a way to try and forget about what happened and try to do their best to get back into this series. They now face the daunting task of winning three straight games against a Knicks team with a ton of confidence.
It's extremely unlikely that the Celtics are going to be able to come back and win this series without their best player. It would take monumental efforts from Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis in order to do so.
If they do end up losing this series, this offseason becomes very interesting. With Tatum potentially missing a large chunk of next season, there's a good chance this group gets broken up.
The Celtics face a massive tax bill this summer, so new owner Bill Chisholm will likely look to cut some costs with Tatum out. There could be a new group of starters next season.
