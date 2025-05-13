Celtics' Al Horford Offseason Plans Revealed
The Boston Celtics could endure a ton of changes next season as they will be well over the luxury tax, approaching an unprecedented $500 million.
It will be virtually impossible for the Celtics to keep their current core intact, whether they finish the job this season or not. The Celtics will need to make some tough decisions. While that is the case, Boston's veteran big man Al Horford wants to remain in the green and white.
According to ESPN's Brain Windhorst, Horford does not plan to retire and wants to re-sign with the Celtics next season.
"Horford does not plan to retire after ’24/25 and would like to re-sign with the Celtics, sources tell Windhorst."
Horford is set to be the team's biggest free agent and will enter his age 39 seasons. Although Horford has been stellar for the Celtics in his role, it's not clear-cut that they want to keep him. Age certainly plays a factor, and Boston needs to trim the fat.
Although he will likely not be expensive, Horford could be a part of the group that Boston trims down on. Horford is coming off a solid year, but it was a season in which they had to load-manage him. Still, he was productive in his role as he averaged 9.0 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 blocks while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc in 60 games and 27.7 minutes of action.
His defense was phenomenal this season. Many challenged him with his perimeter defense, but he held his own and did wonders for the Celtics at that end of the court. He is far from the player he once was with the Atlanta Hawks, but it is clear that he is a vital player for the Celtics and part of the reason why they have been so dominant.
As for this playoff run, he has been solid, averaging 7.6 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.6 blocks in eight games.
According to Windhorst, although tough decisions will be made soon, the team hasn't discussed potential roster changes with player agents.
More Celtics news: Paul Pierce Takes Credit For Celtics Win
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Breaks Silence on Ongoing Criticism
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Sends Warning to Knicks
NBA Announces Big Update in Celtics-Knicks Playoff Series
For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.