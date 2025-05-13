LeBron James Reacts to Celtics' Jayson Tatum Potential Season-Ending Injury
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum experienced a devastating non-contact injury during Game 4 against the New York Knicks, prompting a reaction from Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, much like the rest of the sports community.
Tatum lost the ball, and while fighting for it on the floor, he seemingly experienced a major problem with his leg, becoming unable to move and eventually needing assistance to leave the court.
James, who has recently battled numerous injuries over the past few years, including some non-contact ones, offered his condolences for Tatum, whose season is effectively over and whose next year could also be in jeopardy.
"🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Big Deuce," James posted on X, referencing Tatum's nickname.
There is no immediate diagnosis for the Celtics star's injury, with an MRI expected soon. The team will explore all potential medical options and promptly choose a course of action.
How was Tatum playing before the injury?
The Celtics were in the midst of a tight game against the Knicks, who had New York surging, but Boston stayed competitive, largely due to Tatum's 42 points, four assists, and eight rebounds.
It was his best performance of the playoffs so far, seemingly willing his team to stay in the game when his leg gave out and took the air out of Madison Square Garden.
The Celtics were unable to regroup after losing the best player on the court and ultimately lost Game 4, falling to 1-3 in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.
The Knicks looked like they were set to win the game even if Tatum managed to avoid injury and stay on the court, though considering how well he was playing, there could of been another twist in the game.
Boston still holds promise with a skilled and deep roster capable of defending their title, though their odds diminished significantly after Tatum's losses, and it will take a Herculean effort from coach Joe Mazzulla to get the team ready.
