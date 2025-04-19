Celtics Reveal Game 1 Injury Report vs Magic
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Orlando Magic for Game 1 of their first-round series starting on Sunday.
The Celtics will look to become the first team to go back-to-back since the 2018 Golden State Warriors, and the journey to that will start soon. Boston has all the tools to win it, and they are starting the series on the right foot.
The Celtics will look to do just that as they enter this game with zero injuries on their injury report.
The Celtics will have all of their top players available for Game 1, including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday, to name a few.
Last year, the Celtics were a healthy bunch outside of Porzingis, and they hope that will continue this postseason. Porzingis missed most of the playoff last season due to a combination of injuries.
He initially sustained a right calf strain in Game 4 of the opening-round series against the Miami Heat, which kept him out of action for nearly five weeks.
Later, in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, he suffered an unusual left leg injury—specifically a torn medial retinaculum and a dislocated posterior tibialis tendon.
That setback forced him to miss Games 3 and 4 of the Finals, though he managed to return to the court for Game 5.
It's been one thing after another with Porzingis throughout his NBA career, but the hope is that this changes at least for these next two months.
The only slight worry the Celtics have, or at least should have, is about their 2024 Finals MVP. Brown is entering the playoffs with a lingering knee issue that he had to receive injections for.
Everyone in the organization says he is fine and that this will remain the case throughout the playoffs. Still, it will be on the back of many people's minds throughout the playoffs.
The Celtics are massive favorites in this series. They are favored to win with -5000. As for Game 1, the Celtics are favorites with a -13.5 spread.
