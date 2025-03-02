Celtics Reveal Official Injury Status For Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis vs Nuggets
The Boston Celtics will be facing off against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday and they will be missing a few players. Boston has ruled out both star point guard Jrue Holiday and center Kristaps Porzingis for this game against Denver.
Thankfully for the Celtics, star forward Jaylen Brown will be able to play against the Nuggets.
With both Holiday and Porzingis missing this game, getting a win becomes that much tougher. Denver is one of the better teams in the NBA and Boston is going to have their hands full in this contest.
The Celtics are coming off a bad loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, where they blew a massive lead throughout the game. Cleveland took the hearts of the Celtics in the game so this matchup with Denver will show us a lot about who they are as a team.
The injuries are tough but Boston does still have Brown and co-star Jayson Tatum playing in this game. That should give them some chance to win even against a tough team like Denver.
Brown and Tatum were spectacular against the Cavaliers but the team just couldn't muster up enough to close the game out. This game against the Nuggets gives them a chance to get back on track and the entire locker room should be locked in to go after the win.
Both Porzingis and Holiday missed the contest with the Cavaliers so it's unfortunate that they need to miss again. But Boston is prioritizing their long-term health rather than forcing them to play in a game in March.
The postseason is coming up soon and the Celtics are going to need everyone healthy if they want to repeat as NBA champions. Holiday and Porzingis are crucial pieces to the puzzle for Boston so ensuring their health long-term is important.
