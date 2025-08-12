Celtics Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Major Update on Anfernee Simons Trade
The Boston Celtics have had themselves quite an offseason.
Boston had made a ton of moves that they needed to take in order to get under the second luxury tax apron. The moves they've made have not been pleasant, but they needed to make them in order to be in a better position in that category compared to where they've been.
One of Boston's first moves was trading their champion veteran guard, Jrue Holiday. They shipped Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers and received high-scoring guard Anfernee Simons.
Simons will now head into his first season in Beantown after spending the first seven seasons of his career in Portland. The 26-year-old appears to be a solid fit in Boston, especially with Jayson Tatum out for most, if not all, of the season.
However, Boston is doing all they can to get rid of him. They did not accomplish that this summer, but it seems that they will try to do so before the 2026 trade deadline.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Celtics will continue to try to trade Simons until February.
"The expectation persists, furthermore, that Boston will continue to invite trade discussion involving Anfernee Simons from now through next season's trade deadline on Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET."
Simons is on a one-year rental for Boston. Heading into the 2025-26 season, he will play under a $27.6 million contract and become a free agent next summer.
The former first-round pick is coming off a solid one for the Blazers. In the season, Simons averaged 19.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three in 70 games and 32.7 minutes of action.
The Celtics have a flurry of guards they could use, from Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White, to name a few. Simons is likely to be the fourth guard on the depth chart, especially compared to the first three who have been with Boston and know their system.
While that is the case, the newest Celtic might still be productive, and he must be if Boston wants to trade by early February 2026. Simons would love to go somewhere he is wanted, and the Celtics would love to get back a solid return for him.
Time will tell if Simons' price could skyrocket or if his price comes down significantly.
