More Details Emerge on Celtics, Jazz Trade
The Celtics have been very busy this offseason as they have tried to get under the second apron of the luxury tax. They have achieved that goal by making various trades.
General manager Brad Stevens made the decision to trade Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in order to get under that threshold. They both had huge contracts, and they weren't available enough on the court to justify that.
Boston got Georges Niang in return for Porzingis from the Hawks. They decided to reroute him to the Utah Jazz to further save money on the cap.
More news: Why Hasn’t Celtics’ Al Horford Signed in Free Agency Yet?
Full details of Celtics trade with Jazz revealed
The Celtics sent Niang to the Jazz in what was a clear salary dump to get closer to the first round. The full details of that trade have now been revealed.
Boston gets RJ Luis Jr. and two second-round picks. The two second-round picks are in 2027 and 2031, and they get the most favorable of those picks between the Celtics and the Magic in 2027 and the Celtics and the Cavs in 2031.
Getting Niang off the books was the biggest reason this trade was made. None of the assets they got in return for this trade are expected to amount to anything in the future.
Even getting Luis Jr. onto the roster isn't expected to do much for the Celtics. He's a rookie who will be coming onto a team that is expecting to win immediately once Jayson Tatum returns in 2026-27.
More news: Celtics Newest Signing, Coach Joe Mazzulla Almost Got Into Major Fight
It wouldn't be surprising to see the Celtics make another move or two to get themselves under the luxury tax completely. If there was ever a season to make that happen, it would be next season.
Bill Chisholm clearly doesn't want to spend money on a team that he doesn't think can win a title. He's punting on next season in anticipation that the team will be back in title contention when Tatum returns from his Achilles injury.
Brad Stevens has done about a good a job as he could with these salary-dumping moves. Everyone knows that's what the Celtics want to do this offseason, so it's tough to get a lot in return.
Latest Celtics news:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.