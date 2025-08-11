Celtics Set to Close Record Franchise Sale This Summer: Report
The Boston Celtics' sale is set to close over the next two weeks, according to reports, which will lead to the team officially being owned by William Chisholm.
The agreement for the Celtics' sale is valued at $6.1 billion, which will be a record sports team sale in the coming weeks.
Reporting from Sportico indicates that the sale will close late next week or early next week.
Chisholm is set to take over after the 2027-2028 season as the team's governor once Wyc Grousbeck steps down. The Grousbecks bought the Celtics franchise for $360 million and will make billions in profit from the sale.
The Los Angeles Lakers will break the record when Mark Walter's $10 billion purchase is finalized. The agreement is in place for the sale, but the process requires several additional steps.
There needs to be approval from the NBA's board of governors, along with tons of paperwork, before the ownership transfer is done.
The sale of the Celtics was agreed last July and announced then, though the process is finally close to being finalized.
"This process to buy the team started just under 50 years ago when I had my 7th birthday and attended a game at the old Boston Garden," Chisholm told ESPN last year.
"I was hooked ever since. I've been a rabid fan ever since. I bleed green. I love the Celtics. When this opportunity came up, I couldn't pass it up. Wyc has done an incredible job running this franchise. So why would you mess that up?
"The team is in a great place right now, and I'm very sensitive to that. Wyc, Brad [Stevens] and Joe [Mazzulla] have done amazing jobs and that's all goodness that we want to continue.
"My approach is to win and raise banners. That's in the near term and the long term.
"I've had a couple of sit-downs with Brad and it's been about aligning our goals, and extending the window of this team. The plans that Wyc and Brad have laid out make perfect sense to me."
The Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA title, though with Jayson Tatum out for the season, the team's hopes in the upcoming year seem grim.
