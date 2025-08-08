Celtics President Won’t Lower Expectations for Boston Without Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics were one of three Eastern Conference clubs fancying itself a semi-contender during the 2025 playoffs who lost an All-Star talent to an Achilles tendon tear.
Riding high after securing a combined 125-39 regular season record over the past two seasons and the 2024 title, Boston seemed poised for a deep playoff run this past spring.
Instead, the team's best player tore his Achilles tendon during an already out-of-hand Game 4 semifinal loss to the New York Knicks, dropping the Celtics to a 3-1 series deficit. Boston would go on to persevere in one game without superstar Jayson Tatum, but ultimately fell in six contests.
After the series had ended, four-time All-Star Boston wing Jaylen Brown went under the knife for a surgery of his own.
With Tatum likely to miss most or all of 2025-26, team president Brad Stevens started offloading pricey-but-good veterans like starters Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Stevens also traded away the player he obtained for Porzingis, forward Georges Niang, in exchange for a two-way rookie. Stevens also let third-string center Luke Kornet depart for the San Antonio Spurs as a free agent, and appears happy to let fan favorite reserve five Al Horford.
Boston's center rotation, in some order, will now be led by incumbent former fourth-stringer Neemias Queta and new signings Chris Boucher and Luka Garza. That's a far cry from Horford, Porzingis, Kornet and Queta.
Guard Anfernee Simons, brought in through the Holiday deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, could be rerouted still at some point this summer.
Asked by CelticsBlog's Noa Dalzell about the upside of the team after so many offseason personnel moves, Boston president Rich Gotham remained bullish about his club's prospects in 2025-26.
"Well, I think, for our fans, in any scenario with our team, you’re going to see a team out there working as hard as possible to win," Gotham said. "So I don’t think it’s inconceivable that we will be a good team — a good winning team — this year.”
Being "a good winning team" and being a bona fide championship contender — which Boston has been since the 2021-22 season — are two very different things, and with such a flawed frontcourt and thinned-out backcourt, the best the Celtics can hope for is probably the former.
“So I’m not sure it’s gonna be the step down that people maybe anticipate. From every indicator that we have, people are really excited,” Gotham said. "Even though we kind of lost in disappointing fashion and JT's injury was tough for fans and for everyone, the excitement is there. We'll be sold out for the whole year again, and I think... every time [fans] come out to the Garden, they're gonna get their money's worth."
