Celtics Legend Doesn't Believe in Jaylen Brown's Ability to Lead Boston
The Boston Celtics will lean heavily on Jaylen Brown next season, with Jayson Tatum likely out for the entire season due to the torn Achilles he suffered in the second round of the playoffs.
Without Tatum, Brown is going to be looked at as the undisputed leader on the team. He will be the top offensive option on a team that will have three new starters next year.
It's a challenge that Brown is eager to accept, but it's one that one former Celtics legend has questions about. He doesn't believe Brown can handle it.
Celtics legend Bob Cousy questions Jaylen Brown's leadership
Legendary Celtics guard Bob Cousy has questions about Brown's ability to take over as the team's leader. While speaking to Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe, he voiced his concerns.
“In my judgment, Jaylen [Brown] is not quite at the superstar level that [Jayson] Tatum is at. Can he carry the load by himself? I see a major rebuilding effort here," Cousy said. "Jaylen certainly won’t bring them to the promised land. Derrick White’s a good player and he’ll produce and he’ll be consistent, but his game doesn’t lend itself to carrying a team.”
Cousy doesn't believe that Brown will be able to carry the Celtics to a deep playoff run. He actually believes that the team would be better served to rebuild while Tatum is on the sidelines.
Cousy is one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA. He understands basketball in a way that very few do, so he knows what it takes to lead a team.
Brown has established himself as a great player in the league already, as he nabbed both the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and the NBA Finals MVP when the Celtics won the title in 2024.
Perhaps the lack of playmaking from Brown is why Cousy doesn't believe he can truly carry the team without Tatum on the court. That's something he certainly needs to improve on.
This past season with the Celtics, 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. He shot 46.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, all while on an injured knee.
