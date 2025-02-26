Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Believes NBA Finals Loss is Unfairly Held Against Him
The Boston Celtics were finally able to break through with the core that they have and win an NBA title last year. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were starting to get questions whether or not they could win a title together.
They actually helped lead the Celtics to the title fairly easily. You can make an argument that their toughest playoff series was in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers, and they swept them.
Now, Tatum and Brown will forever be known as NBA champions. Tatum is widely considered the best player on the team and is held to a higher standard than everyone else.
Boston made the NBA Finals back in the 2022 season and fell to the Golden State Warriors. That was the first time that Tatum had tasted getting that deep in the playoffs.
Now, he thinks losing that Finals is being held against him in an unfair way. He believes there is an unfair standard that he is being held to.
“Getting there at 24, I think people would look at me a lot differently had I won that championship," Tatum said. "But I feel like that’s held against me a lot, still, even a few years later, even after winning the championship. But that’s something I got to get past.”
Tatum is correct that people would look at him a lot differently had the Celtics been able to win that title in 2022. That would give him two titles in the last three years with a chance to win another one this year.
Boston is one of the favorites to win the title this year. If Tatum is able to win back-to-back titles, that's something that would improve his legacy in a major way. He is someone that would benefit immensely from winning two titles in a row.
The only way to improve his legacy is to keep winning. That's Tatum's ultimate goal anyway.
Tatum has a great team around him. If they can stay healthy, they might make the NBA Finals for the third time in four years.
