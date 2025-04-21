Celtics Star Named Finalist For Coveted NBA Season Award
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has officially been named a finalist for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.
The other two finalists alongside Pritchard are Pistons guard Malik Beasley, and Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome.
Pritchard has been viewed as a frontrunner throughout the season, and many expect him to take home the first major individual honor of his NBA career. It would be a fitting recognition, given the significant leap he’s made in his overall game compared to last year.
He’s become an integral part of the rotation for what many consider the top team in the league. As the Celtics push for their 19th championship, Pritchard’s contributions off the bench will remain a key part of their title hopes.
During the season, Pritchard was fantastic. He averaged 14.3 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three in 80 games and 28.4 minutes of action.
He played a massive role in the Celtics' stellar three-point shooting. He made 3.2 threes per game on 7.8 attempts, an enormous jump from the last season when he averaged 4.7 attempts.
Pritchard and the Celtics are now on their quest for yet another title with this stellar group, and they got off on the right foot. On Sunday, Pritchard did his part and then some to lead Boston to a 1-0 series lead over the No. 7 seed, the Orlando Magic.
In Sunday’s victory, Payton Pritchard delivered an impressive performance off the bench, finishing with 19 points on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting from the field, along with three assists. His scoring total trailed only Derrick White, who led the Celtics with 30 points in the Game 1 win.
With the victory, Boston moves one step closer to their ultimate goal — now just 15 wins away from capturing another NBA championship.
Pritchard, 27, has spent his entire professional career with the Celtics after being selected 26th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Oregon. For his career, he holds averages of 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
