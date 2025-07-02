Celtics Superstar Jayson Tatum Has 2-Word Response to Luke Kornet Departure
The Boston Celtics have to find a starting center after losing two centers this offseason. They traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Hawks in order to shed salary so they could get under the second apron.
Boston also had to let Luke Kornet go. They weren't able to afford him, as he signed a four-year $41 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs. Now, they are down two centers.
Jayson Tatum is Boston's best player. He will miss most of next season with a torn Achilles. He had an interesting message once Kornet signed elsewhere.
Following the news that Kornet was moving on from Boston, Tatum had a two-word response.
Tatum agrees that Kornet deserved the kind of money that he signed for, even if the Celtics weren't able to afford him. It's nice that Tatum is supporting his teammate and friend, even if he left.
Kornet was expected to get a contract like that in the open market. Boston was expecting to lose Kornet, but they don't really have an option for someone to move into the starting center spot.
Right now, the only center on the roster for the Celtics is Neemias Queta. He is someone who hasn't had a lot of playing time, so they are going to have to get someone else.
Kornet won't be the starting center in San Antonio, but he will be the perfect backup for what they want to do. Boston liked him because of his shot blocking and interior defense.
Tatum has a reputation as a great teammate, so it's no surprise to see him have this reaction to Kornet signing such a big deal, even if it's with an opposing team.
Queta might be good enough to be the backup center in Boston, but they have to find a starting-caliber center. They might have to make a trade in order to get one, though.
This season with the Celtics, Kornet averaged six points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He also shot 66.8 percent from the field.
