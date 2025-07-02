Celtics Hall of Famer Questions Boston’s Offseason Moves
The Boston Celtics have been met with criticism from former NBA superstars regarding their recent offseason moves, including trading two-time NBA All-Star guard Jrue Holiday to the Atlanta Hawks.
Longtime Celtics veteran Paul Pierce was not happy with the Holiday trade or the trade involving center Kristaps Porzingis.
Former Boston All-Star forward Kevin Garnett also shared his thoughts on the Celtics trading Holiday for shooting guard Anfernee Simons and two second-round draft picks in June.
“I don’t know if I would have given up Jrue Holiday for scoring,” Garnett said to Pierce on the All the Smoke podcast.
Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season. Meanwhile, Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
Solely based on statistics, Simons is the better scoring option for the Celtics. But Garnett explained how the loss of Holiday will impact the team’s culture, which is crucial for a championship team.
“People on the outside are looking like ‘That’s a good one, oh he (Simons) averaged 20, scoring punch,' but they don’t understand the little intangibles, the locker room,” Garnett said. “The whole DNA of the team shifts a little bit when somebody on the outside comes to your club and thinks they can do the same things they did over there over here.”
The Celtics traded Holiday and Porzingis to shed some payroll. Boston could decide to trade Simons, who has a contract that expires after next season before the 2025-26 season even begins to relieve more of the salary.
Garnett said he understands next season is likely a gap year for the Celtics with Jayson Tatum recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.
“That ain’t how this works. That ain’t the impact that we need over here. But, you know, for a small patchwork to get through what everyone says is a gap year … it’s cool for one year and then you shed cost and everything,” Garnett said.
Jaylen Brown and Derrick White have also garnered interest in the trade market. However, the Celtics seem uninterested in trading them unless they get a lucrative offer.
The Celtics have some decisions to make but several former players have indicated the importance of avoiding trading their core players.
