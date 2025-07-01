Celtics' Al Horford Emerging as Serious Option for Rival Lakers in Free Agency
The Boston Celtics could continue to lose some of their key players as free agency is underway. The Celtics have already lost the lives of Jrue Holiday, Luke Konret, Kristaps Prozingis, and now they could lose their veteran big man, Al Horford.
Horford is an unrestricted free agent, and there is a chance that he could leave the Celtics for their biggest rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers.
According to Dan Woike and Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Lakers have emerged as a serious option for Horford.
Horford is an option for the Lakers alongside newly bought-out center and former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton. Ayton, 26, is also a hot commodity on the free agent market, and the Celtics could make a move for him if they choose to.
Although Horford is 39 years old, he is still highly sought after on the free agent market. He is coming off a solid year with the Celtics, who did their best to become the first back-to-back title winners since the 2018 Warriors. They came up short, losing in the second round of the New York Knicks.
Despite being load-managed throughout the year, he was productive when available — averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor and 36.3 percent from deep across 60 appearances in 27.7 minutes per contest.
Horford has spent seven seasons in Boston, divided into two separate stints. In his time in Beantown, he has been terrific, averaging 11.2 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three-point range, the best mark of his career from beyond the arc.
The Lakers could use a big, and Horford could be at the top of their board. The Dominican Republic native may not fit the timeline for the team, but Horford has proved that he is a solid defender and can hit timely shots while also spreading the floor.
Los Angeles is in desperate need of a big, and so are the Celtics, who have already lost Kornet and Porzingis this offseason.
This summer is proving to be vital, and Boston could be on the verge of losing another one of their core pieces for the last handful of years.
