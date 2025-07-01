Celtics Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Massive Update on Jaylen Brown, Derrick White Trade
The Boston Celtics have already traded two starters this offseason, shipping Jrue Holiday to Portland and Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta. Teams have been calling about two other starters, too.
Both Jaylen Brown and Derrick White have been getting a lot of interest from other teams in the league. The Celtics have been receiving a ton of calls regarding both players.
So far, the Celtics have been unwilling to trade either player. Recently, a massive update was given on both players and what their futures in Boston might look like.
According to a recent update from ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the Celtics are still very unlikely to trade either unless they get a massive offer that they simply cannot refuse.
The Celtics are still trying to be a championship contender in the next couple of years, even though they know that they likely won't win a title next year with Jayson Tatum missing most of the year.
Keeping both White and Brown would help them do that. Without Tatum on the court, Brown is going to be the number-one scoring option for the team.
The Celtics are going to have to figure out a way to fill out the roster around both White and Brown. They were able to get Anfernee Simons in return for Holiday, so that helps.
With the Celtics losing Luke Kornet, they have to find a starting center. Signing Luka Garza isn't going to fix that issue, as he is likely a third-string guy or a backup at best.
It's pretty clear that the Celtics are not done making moves. It wouldn't be surprising to see them make at least one more trade this summer, but it would be shocking if it included either Brown or White.
This year, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while playing on an injured knee. He shot 46.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three.
White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He shot 44.2 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
