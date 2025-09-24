Celtics Star Plays Critical Role in Bill Nye's Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor
At Bill Nye's Hollywood Walk of Fame induction, a member of the Boston Celtics made a surprise appearance as a guest speaker for the former Boeing engineer and television icon's special day.
More news: Celtics’ Al Horford Receives Update on Rumored Warriors Signing
Celtics star Jaylen Brown spoke on the inspiration Nye served for millions of young students across the world, including himself.
More news: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Receives Shocking Future Prediction From NBA Insider
"What an honor it is to speak on the life and legacy of Bill Nye the Science Guy," Brown said with a smile. "My love for science runs deep and I have Bill to thank for that. But not just for myself, but for a generation of students who grew up in the public school system, possibly thinking that school was not for them. Bill was the bright spot in all of our days. When they rolled the TV out on the trolley, we knew what time it was. But Bill did not just teach science, he taught a generation of students of all walks of life to explore, to discover, to create and also to ask questions."
Nye, a graduate of Cornell in 1977 and an engineer at Boeing for nearly a decade, began performing at Seattle-area comedy clubs in 1978 after winning a Steve Martin lookalike contest. He committed full-time to his comedy career in 1986, and never looked back.
"Bill Nye the Science Guy" aired from 1993 to 1999, garnering 36 Emmy nominations and bringing home 19. Nye's other television series included "The Eyes of Nye", which was targeted towards an older audience and Netflix's "Bill Nye Saves the World", a show focused on existential scientific issues.
More news: Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla's Biggest Challenge with Anfernee Simons Revealed
Brown's speech was clearly from the heart, a sign of how the children's television star touched even the lives of multi-millionaire NBA players.
"So, Bill, this Walk of Fame (induction) is not just for an incredible career, it's also for the curiosity you spark, the doors you've opened and the minds you continue to inspire all over the globe," Brown said. "Thank you for changing the world one dad joke and one science experiment at a time."
Nye's new star can be viewed at 6357 Hollywood Blvd., between Cahuenga Boulevard and Ivar Avenue.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.