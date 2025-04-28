Celtics to be Without One Player For Game 5
The Boston Celtics grabbed a big win in Game 4 against the Orlando Magic, going up 3-1 in their first-round playoff series. Now the scene shifts back to Boston for a crucial Game 5 as the Celtics look to close out the series.
More Celtics news: NBA Announces Big Update to Celtics vs Magic Playoff Series
However, the Celtics will be doing so without one of its key players. Star guard Jrue Holiday has once again been ruled out for Game 5 as he deals with a right hamstring injury.
Star forward Jaylen Brown has also been listed as questionable for the game.
The Celtics have the luxury of being up 3-1 in the series, but the last thing that the team wants is to give the Magic any glimmer of hope. With Holiday missing this game, it could cause some concern for his long-term availability in the postseason.
The veteran has missed the past two games of the series, and it remains to be seen when he will return to the lineup. For the season, Holiday has averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.
Boston has been able to survive without Holiday, but if they want to repeat as NBA champions, it could be much tougher. Holiday gives this team a legitimate two-way player on the court, and they have sorely missed his presence over the past few games.
The Magic have made life tough for the Celtics with their defensive physicality, but Boston has withstood it fairly well. Boston dropped Game 3 due to some sloppy play, but they responded nicely in Game 4 to take a commanding lead in the series.
Boston will be facing the winner of the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks series if they can advance to the next round. But for now, the Celtics are focused on winning Game 6.
With them heading into Game 4, the Celtics understand the opportunity that they have in front of them. Boston has no interest in going back to Orlando for a Game 6, so they will do whatever they can to grab the win at home.
More Celtics news:
Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Point to Major Postseason Advantage
Celtics' Al Horford on Impact Jrue Holiday Absence Will Have
Magic HC Reacts to Celtics' Jaylen Brown Insinuating Team Fight
For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.