Celtics' Al Horford on Impact Jrue Holiday Absence Will Have
When their ongoing 2-7 series against the Orlando Magic shifted to the Kia Center on Friday, the Boston Celtics dropped a stunning nail biter in Game 3, falling 95-93 to the 41-win Magic.
The Magic are without All-Defensive point guard Jalen Suggs for the entirety of the postseason, as he recuperates from a March knee surgery. Orlando has been trying to figure out to survive sans Suggs.
But Boston has been without its own All-Defensive guard, too, since Game 3.
Per the Celtics, six-time All-NBA guard Jrue Holiday will be on the shelf with a strained right hamstring for the second straight contest in Sunday's Game 4.
Four-time All-Star small forward/shooting guard Jaylen Brown has been downgraded to questionable as he continues to grapple with a right knee posterior impingement. The 6-foot-6 Cal product received an injection in the knee the week prior to the playoffs.
During a pregame team shootaround, Celtics sixth man power forward/center Al Horford reflected on how the team can survive Orlando's attack — which has resulted in aggressive hacking and hard fouling of late, in response to an obvious talent gap — without Holiday.
Per Noa Dalzell of CLNS, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston asked Horford about the team's plans for life sans Holiday.
“Different guys, we all need to step up a little more and find a way. Jrue does so much for us. Right now, we have to face things where they are now. We have to find a way.”
With Holiday sidelined for Game 3, Horford drew the start at power forward, shifting All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown down a position to small forward and shooting guard, respectively.
Holiday had been enjoying a fairly modest run in his first two contests, averaging 10.0 points on .467/.429/1.000 shooting splits, 5.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per bout.
