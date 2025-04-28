NBA Announces Big Update to Celtics vs Magic Playoff Series
After the Boston Celtics took down the Orlando Magic in Game 4 of its playoff series, the NBA announced a change to the schedule. The league announced that a potential Game 6 between these two teams will start at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Game 5 between the two sides is scheduled for Tuesday in Boston. Many expect the Celtics to take the win, closing out the series between the teams.
But if the Magic do grab the victory, Game 6 will then be played. Boston would love nothing more than to end the season for the Magic, and advance to the next round.
But Orlando isn't going to back down, and they will likely come out with a sense of desperation. The odds are stacked against the Magic entering this game since the Celtics are a very strong home team.
Boston has had some trouble matching the physicality of the Magic, but Orlando simply doesn't have the offense to counter them. While this series has been about the domination from the Celtics, Orlando has put up a good fight so far.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown alluded to this after the tough matchup in Game 4 from the Magic. Being the reigning NBA champions, the Celtics know that every team wants to be the one to eliminate them this season.
“This was a big win on the road in a tough, physical environment, with a team that's been playing well, and a team has been, eager to take us out."
“We get our rest, and we rally the troops and get back to it back in Boston.”
If the Celtics can close out the series in five games, it would be a testament to the overall strength and depth of the team. The Magic have given them a tough test in the first round, but in the end, Boston is simply the better team.
