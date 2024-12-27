Celtics to Face Shorthanded Pacers in First Game of Indiana Miniseries
When the 22-8 Boston Celtics host the 15-16 Indiana Pacers at TD Garden in the first of a two-game mini-series on Friday night, they could be doing so without as many as two starters. Six-time All-Defensive Team and two-time All-Star guard Jrue Holiday has missed the last few games due to a right shoulder impingement, and is officially considered questionable to suit up, according to the NBA's latest injury report.
One-time All-Star Boston center Kristaps Porzingis departed the Celtics' 118-114 Christmas defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday in the first half with a sprained left ankle, and did not return.
The 7-foot-2 big man is also considered questionable to play, officially. Following an offseason leg surgery, Porzingis returned 18 games into the 2024-25 season for the reigning champs. In his 11 healthy contests this year, the 29-year-old is averaging 18.3 points on .453/.328/.849 shooting splits, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.7 steals a night.
Two-way Celtics players JD Davison and Anton Watson are with Boston's G League squad, the Maine Celtics, and will miss the action, as will rookie wing Baylor Scheierman.
But Indiana, not to be outdone, will be without two of its top eight players. Starting small forward Aaron Nesmith, who hasn't played since November 1 due to a left ankle sprain of his own, continues to recuperate from his ailment. Reserve Bennedict Mathurin will likely continue to start for Nesmith. Backup power forward Obi Toppin incurred a left ankle sprain in the first quarter of Indiana's 120-114 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. He tried to return in the second quarter, but by the half he and Indiana's medical team called it, ruling him out for the rest of the night. The 6-foot-9 vet, who inked a four-year, $58 million restricted free agent deal with Indiana in the offseason, is averaging 10.5 points on .554/.358/.861 shooting splits, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists this year.
An absence to Toppin could open up more minutes for open up more minutes for backup forward Jarace Walker and new reserve center Thomas Bryant.
Two-way Pacers players Enrique Freeman, Quenton Jackson and Tristen Newton could all miss the contest, too, getting in some much-needed run with the club's G League squad, the Indiana Mad Ants. Obviously backup centers James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson remain done for the year with their respective Achilles tendon tears.
