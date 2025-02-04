Celtics Trade Target Now Available as Possible Free Agent Candidate
The Boston Celtics are likely to stand pat as we approach the 2025 NBA trade deadline.
At best, the Celtics will make a trade around the margins, and they have had their eye on a handful of players.
The Celtics may not make a big move, but one of their trade targets has become available via the buyout market.
A blockbuster trade went down on Sunday involving the Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, and San Antonio Spurs. One of the players who will look for a new home is forward Torrey Craig, the Celtics' potential trade target.
Craig was a roster casualty, being waived by the Bulls as they needed to open up a pair of extra spots for two of their three trade acquisitions in Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins, and Tre Jones.
The 34-year-old Craig had been sidelined since late December due to a right ankle sprain, but he took part in the Bulls' shootaround prior to Sunday's loss to the Pistons and could be nearing a return to full health.
Craig averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 three-pointers in 12.6 minutes per game over nine appearances for the Bulls before going down with the injury.
If the Celtics decide to take a flyer on Craig, he could be a standout player on a deep team. The 6-foot-5 wing has shot above 39 percent for the field for the past three seasons and could be a potential upgrade option for the C's at the end of the bench.
Craig would be a great veteran addition to the Celtics. He has played in 75 playoff games since 2018, including 19 starts stints with the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.
The 34-year-old last played on Dec. 30 against the Charlotte Hornets. In that game, he recorded 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 21 minutes of action.
The Celtics are in a good spot, with or without an addition to the roster. They are 20 games above .500 beyond the halfway point of the season with a 35-15 record.
They are among the top of many defensive and offensive rankings in the league. The Celtics are a great team and are still among the favorites to win the title in 2025.
