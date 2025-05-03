Celtics vs Knicks Game 1 Start Time Announced
The Boston Celtics took down the Orlando Magic in five games and earned a long rest before their next series with the third-seeded New York Knicks. The Knicks took down the Pistons in six games, so the table has been set for their second-round series.
The series was already scheduled to start on Monday, no matter if the Knicks-Pistons series went to a seventh game, but now that the series is over, some times have been set for the series, including Game 1.
Besides a potential Game 5, all of the home games in Boston have official start times. Fans on the East Coast will be happy to see that the games are slightly earlier.
All of the home games are also on TNT, which is interesting. Overall, Celtics fans should be excited for the series to get started as soon as possible after a fun Game 5 to close out the Magic.
The Knicks also had a fun, yet stressful end to their series with Jalen Brunson knocking down a buzzer-beater. Even for neutral fans, this should be a fun series between two teams who, not on a major level but still somewhat, are rivals.
Despite the one-seed difference, the Celtics seem like heavy favorites given their championship run last year and 60+ win season.
The Knicks are solid on paper, but lack both the depth and the star power of the Celtics. With Tom Thibodeau playing his starters heavy minutes, another significant thing to watch is the time off between games.
The only games that have multiple days off between them is Game 2 to Game 3 and Game 6 to Game 7. That would indicate the Celtics have a good chance to end the series sooner rather than later to take full advantage of potential fatigue from the Knicks.
While the Knicks are the more talented team than the Magic, the Celtics could have just as easy of a time with them.
The Knicks are less physical, and also a bit less scrappy, besides Josh Hart. Travelling to Orlando is also much longer of a trip than travelling to New York.
All of those factors could mean a cleaner series for the Celtics, which would play right into their hands.
While the schedule is a standard playoff series schedule, the Celtics can use it to their advantage in a multitude of ways to take down the Knicks efficiently and avoid an elimination game.
