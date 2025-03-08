LeBron James Injury Status For Celtics vs Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers head into Boston as one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Winners of eight straight and 14 of their last 16, they are looking to add the Celtics as another victim.
The Celtics have won nine of their last 11 games, so they have a nice streak of basketball being played as well. Boston is looking to stop the Lakers on this winning streak.
Boston is one of the few teams in the NBA that might be able to match up defensively with what the Lakers bring offensively. Having both LeBron James and Luka Doncic makes them very dangerous.
Read more: Celtics vs Lakers Matchup Marks Surprising Feat Over 16 Years in the Making
The Celtics have one of the best defensive backcourts in the league when they are fully healthy. The Lakers come into this game a little nicked up.
LeBron James is listed on the injury report, as he is in most games, with a foot injury. He is listed as probable with left foot injury management.
The Lakers have been winning all of these games in part because James has been available for them. He hasn't sat out a game since before the All-Star break.
At some point, James will sit out a game so he can rest his foot. They need him healthy for the playoffs, so any rest they can get him before that is going to be critical.
Boston is more worried about stopping him on Saturday night. James is coming off a game in which he had 31 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.
More Celtics news: Paul Pierce Compares Celtics Star Jayson Tatum to Tim Duncan
The Celtics have been able to have some nice outbursts themselves. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard each had 40+ point performances in the same game just a few days ago.
If Boston is going to win this game against the Lakers, they need to keep James and Doncic under control. Defense is going to be the way that they have success.
So far this season, James is averaging 25.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game. He is shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 39 percent from the 3-point line.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Doesn't Believe Lakers Should Be Considered Rivals
Celtics News: Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla React to Baylor Scheierman Breakout Game
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.