Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Reveals Strange Reason Why He Isolates Himself From Other Coaches
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Toronto Raptors in their 14th game of the young season on Saturday. The Celtics sit with a 10-3 record and will look to earn their 11th win of the season.
The Celtics are arguably the best team in the league thus far, and it's by no surprise. They are the defending champions with talent, led by their third-year head coach, Joe Mazzulla.
Mazzulla may be one of the younger head coaches in the league, but he is also one of the best. He knows what it takes to be the best, and it may require him not to be too friendly with his fellow NBA coaches, at least during the season.
In a recent interview with the media, he explained why he was annoyed with one of his former assistants, Charles Lee when Mazzulla claimed that Lee might have tried to gain a competitive edge on him when the Hornets played the Celtics earlier this month.
“I told Charles when he left, ‘I’m not talking to you during the season. I’m not waving to you at the national anthem. I’m not doing that. You’re now an enemy,’” Mazzulla told reporters.
“So, he breached NBA rules and came into the assistant coach’s locker room and forced me to give him a hug. That could easily be a psychological tell that knocks you off your game competitively. So, he knew what he was doing.”
Mazzulla also went on to explain why he isolates himself from other coaches in the league, not just his former assistant.
“I wouldn’t say close, but cordial,” Mazzulla said when asked if he’s gotten any closer to any other head coaches since he was promoted during the 2022-23 season. “I reach out to a few certain [coaches]. I’ve had different relationships with guys. So, there’s a cordiality there.
“But it’s very important not to give away psychological tells and things that can lead to an opportunity to give away a psychological lead. So, just trying to be cordial without giving away those psychological components.”
Mazzulla is very unorthodox regarding how he approaches the game and talks to reporters.
Nonetheless, that's not going to stop him from being himself. He doesn't care what others think of him as long as he continues to win games; that's all that matters to him, the players, and the fans.
Mazzulla may be odd, but championships help people forget that.
