Celtics Injury Report: Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis Status Revealed For Raptors Matchup
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the lowly Toronto Raptors; however, they could be without their star guard.
The Celtics have released their injury report ahead of their Saturday matchup, and they have listed star guard Jrue Holiday as questionable due to a knee issue.
The Celtics have also listed Kristaps Porziņģis as out and Jaden Springer as questionable due to an injury and illness.
Holiday is dealing with left knee tendinopathy and is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season. If the veteran point guard is unable to suit up, Payton Pritchard will likely see an increased role.
The two-time All-Star has been solid this season. He's averaged 12.8 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.
The former first-round draft pick by the Philadephia 76ers is in his second season with the Celtics.
Springer is also questionable. Due to left knee tendinopathy, he is in danger of missing his fourth straight outing. He has been ruled out for the past three games, so the questionable tag is a good sign that he could be nearing a return to action.
Springer has averaged 0.8 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.3 assists for the season while shooting 20 percent from the field in four games and 4.0 minutes per game.
Porziņģis has been ruled out, and that will be the case for the next few weeks. Porziņģis has yet to play this season after undergoing surgery to repair his retinaculum injury.
However, he is nearing a return to the court, which is great news for the Celtics while causing trouble for the rest of the league.
Prior to their last game against the Nets, Porziņģis was spotted doing some drills, including getting some shots up pregame and half-speed 1-on-1 drives.
He looked quite well, and when Porziņģis gets back in the lineup, the Celtics could be the team to beat. Porziņģis last played in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals. He scored five points and helped the Celtics secure their record-setting 18th championship.
The Celtics should be back to 100 percent in no time. In the meantime, they will look for their 11th win of the season against the Raptors.
The odds are in the Celtics' favor as they are heavy home favorites with a -17.5 spread.
