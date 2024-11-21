Inside The Celtics

Celtics News: Fans Go In on Cavaliers All-Star After Awful Game vs Boston

Cleveland's 15-game win streak came to an end in TD Garden.

Alex Kirschenbaum

May 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with guard Darius Garland (10) after Garland hit a three point basket during the second half against the Orlando Magic in game seven of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with guard Darius Garland (10) after Garland hit a three point basket during the second half against the Orlando Magic in game seven of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Cavaliers' 15-game season-opening win streak came to an end in TD Garden on Tuesday night, when the club was forced to do battle with the mighty Boston Celtics.

After building out a 21-point lead, Boston let Cleveland back into the bout late. The Cavaliers outscored the Celtics 40-28 in the third quarter on a ferocious rally, but couldn't seal the deal. Boston ultimately won, 120-117.

All six of the Celtics' top players scored 11 points or more in the winning effort. All-NBA power forward Jayson Tatum led the way with a 33-point, 12-rebound double-double, while also dishing out seven dimes and swiping two steals.

He counted on 11-of-22 shooting from the field (6-of-10 from long range) and 5-of-7 shooting from the charity stripe in 37:38 of action. 38-year-old Al Horford, playing in his 18th season, had a terrific "old man game," scoring 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor (4-of-5 from beyond the 3-point arc) and 2-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe, while pulling down seven boards, blocking three shots and dishing out one dime.

Boston once again showed off its acumen for 3-point shooting, at high volume and solid efficiency. The club shot 22-of-41 from long range (53.7 percent). Five of Boston's top six available players made three or more treys.

Read More: Three Takeaways From Celtics Thrilling NBA Cup Win Over Cavaliers

All-Defensive Boston guards Derrick White and Jrue Holiday did what they could to disrupt the games of Cavaliers All-Stars Darius Garland and Derrick White.

Mitchell performed admirably, scoring 35 points on 13-of-29 shooting from the floor (3-of-11 from distance) and 6-of-8 from the foul line, while grabbing eight rebounds and passing for three assists. Garland, however, fared poorly. He scored just eight points on 3-of-21 shooting from the floor and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line.

Fans mercilessly trolled Garland on social media platform X after his middling effort.

Another fan alluded to the plot of the original 1996 Space Jam in trying to find a way to explain Garland's issues.

Another fan who had a betting stake in the bout relentlessly trolled Garland for his woeful shooting.

To Garland's credit, he still managed to contribute in other ways, dishing out seven assists, swiping a steal, and blocking one shot. He remains one of the league's best perimeter talents this season, averaging 20.6 points on .492/.430/.935 shooting splits, 7.0 assists, and 2.4 rebounds a night.

More Celtics: Boston's Jayson Tatum 'Didn't Have Any Good Days' with 2024 Olympic Team

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Basketball is Alex's favorite sport, he likes the way they dribble up and down the court.

Home/News