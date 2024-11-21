Celtics News: Fans Go In on Cavaliers All-Star After Awful Game vs Boston
The Cleveland Cavaliers' 15-game season-opening win streak came to an end in TD Garden on Tuesday night, when the club was forced to do battle with the mighty Boston Celtics.
After building out a 21-point lead, Boston let Cleveland back into the bout late. The Cavaliers outscored the Celtics 40-28 in the third quarter on a ferocious rally, but couldn't seal the deal. Boston ultimately won, 120-117.
All six of the Celtics' top players scored 11 points or more in the winning effort. All-NBA power forward Jayson Tatum led the way with a 33-point, 12-rebound double-double, while also dishing out seven dimes and swiping two steals.
He counted on 11-of-22 shooting from the field (6-of-10 from long range) and 5-of-7 shooting from the charity stripe in 37:38 of action. 38-year-old Al Horford, playing in his 18th season, had a terrific "old man game," scoring 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor (4-of-5 from beyond the 3-point arc) and 2-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe, while pulling down seven boards, blocking three shots and dishing out one dime.
Boston once again showed off its acumen for 3-point shooting, at high volume and solid efficiency. The club shot 22-of-41 from long range (53.7 percent). Five of Boston's top six available players made three or more treys.
All-Defensive Boston guards Derrick White and Jrue Holiday did what they could to disrupt the games of Cavaliers All-Stars Darius Garland and Derrick White.
Mitchell performed admirably, scoring 35 points on 13-of-29 shooting from the floor (3-of-11 from distance) and 6-of-8 from the foul line, while grabbing eight rebounds and passing for three assists. Garland, however, fared poorly. He scored just eight points on 3-of-21 shooting from the floor and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line.
Fans mercilessly trolled Garland on social media platform X after his middling effort.
Another fan alluded to the plot of the original 1996 Space Jam in trying to find a way to explain Garland's issues.
Another fan who had a betting stake in the bout relentlessly trolled Garland for his woeful shooting.
To Garland's credit, he still managed to contribute in other ways, dishing out seven assists, swiping a steal, and blocking one shot. He remains one of the league's best perimeter talents this season, averaging 20.6 points on .492/.430/.935 shooting splits, 7.0 assists, and 2.4 rebounds a night.
