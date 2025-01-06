Former All-Star Makes Bold Claim About Potential Celtics vs Thunder NBA Finals Matchup
Teams in the Western Conference have put on quite the roller coaster performance to start the season; however, the one consistent squad so far has been the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder are coming off a 15-game win streak after their 105-92 triumph over the Boston Celtics on Sunday. But does Oklahoma City have what it takes to beat the Celtics in the NBA Finals?
Former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins explained why the Thunder's win over Boston didn't convince him that Oklahoma City could win the title.
"I think they have the talent to do so, I absolutely do. But it all comes back down to experience," Cousins said, via Run It Back. "A regular season game compared to a seven-game series is two different monsters. That Celtics team has plenty of experience playing under that spotlight.
"This OKC team is young and up and coming, full of talent. I think they have plenty of title runs down the line, but as of right now, I'ma roll with the defending champs. Just because of the experience, you know, they've been there before. I'm not really convinced by this regular season game. Seven-game series I'm still rolling with the Celtics."
The Thunder have put on two strong performances against the reigning champions as well as the New York Knicks. Despite the Celtics and Knicks leading at the half, OKC managed to dominate in the second half of both games to pick up impressive victories.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown heaped high praise for the Thunder after the road-game loss.
“OKC is rolling right now," Brown said. "We had an opportunity to kind of come on their home floor, get a W. Thought in the first half we executed well. Second half, just not good enough.”
Jayson Tatum posted 26 points and 10 boards for Boston. Brown scored 21 points but went cold in the second half going 0-for-7. The Celtics' offense was held down by Oklahoma City in the second half as Boston shot just 20 percent from the field.
Nevertheless, Cousins isn't yet convinced the young Thunder could take down the Celtics in a seven-game series. The regular season win by OKC was certainly impressive, but the playoffs are a time when anything can happen. It's usually seasoned teams that have an advantage in the postseason.
