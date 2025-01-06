Former All-Star Makes Bold Claim About Potential Celtics vs Thunder NBA Finals Matchup

The Thunder have the talent to take down the Celtics in the NBA Finals, but not the experience 👀@BoogieCousins explains why a regular season win isn't enough to give OKC the edge over Boston



