Celtics See 2025 Title Odds Improve Despite Mid-Season Slump
The Boston Celtics have picked up where they left off from their 2024 title season. The Celtics remain the team to beat in the 2024-25 season. They are as loaded as a team can be, and because of that, they remain with the best odds to capture the 2025 NBA title.
According to BetOnline, the Celtics still have the best odds to win the title this year at +225.
The teams behind the Celtics are the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Denver Nuggets, rounding out the top five.
The Thunder, who beat Boston on Sunday, are behind the Celtics, but not by that much with +300 odds.
While the Celtics remain at the top of their conference and at the top of the odds to win the title, they have been going through a bit of a rough stretch.
In their last 10 games, they have collected a 5-5 record and are averaging 114.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.0 steals, and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points.
Their latest game was not pretty. They shot a poor percentage from the field, 36.5 percent from the field and 19.6 percent from three. Boston attempted 46 threes but only knocked down nine of them.
In addition, they had 16 total turnovers, although they were tied with the Thunder for the same amount. While that was the case, the Celtics still were behind the Thunder in almost every major category, including fast break points, points in the paint, steals, and assists, to name a few.
In the grand scheme of things, their most recent loss may not mean much, but who they lost to may be a bigger deal.
The Celtics and Thunder may meet in June for the NBA Finals. Both teams are as deep as they come, and both have superstars and the supporting cast to get the job done.
While a lot can happen from now till the NBA Finals start, it is clear that the Celtics are expected to be there, although it won't be an easy road to the finals.
The Celtics have all the tools to win, as they are ranked fourth in points per game, sixth in opponent points per game, fourth in effective field goal percentage, sixth in opponent shooting percentage, and first in three-pointers made per game.
