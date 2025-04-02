Former Celtics All-Star Pushes Back on Truth of LeBron James' Pickup Game Claim With Michael Jordan
LeBron James has a reputation among NBA fans for telling some lies. He has gotten caught online in some fibs, but usually just ignores it if he gets call out.
Whether or not this reputation is well-earned is debatable. Some fans believe he is a big liar while other fans don't. James is aware of the reputation he as online, too.
One former Boston Celtics player is calling out James for something that he deems is a lie. James recently told a story about how he was dominating Michael Jordan during a summer camp run.
Former All-Star Celtics player Antoine Walker is disputing James' recollection of events. He claims that James was not dominating Jordan at all.
In fact, Walker says that James got some playing time at the end just to make him happy.
"Well, he wasn't unguardable," Walker said. "... When LeBron came in, obviously he was only 16, 17 years old. I mean, we had heard of him, but Tim wasn't going to let him play over guys that were paying clients of his. So, he got to play towards the end of the run."
Walker makes it clear that he was not dominating Jordan. He does admit that James was certainly holding his own while he was out there, which was impressive.
According to Walker, he wasn't dominating in any fashion. He was just another guy who was playing with some other NBA talent.
James likely won't address this. He should be more focused on getting the Lakers to play their best basketball at the end of the season as they head into the playoffs.
James also needs to stay healthy. Health is the biggest factor in determining whether or not the Lakers will be viewed as NBA title contenders.
Walker wants to set the record straight. He believes that there is too much disrespect when it comes to Michael Jordan talk with today's players.
So far this year, James is averaging 24.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.
Former NBA Champion Doubts Celtics' Playoff Chances Due to Major Issue