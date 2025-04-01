Celtics’ Derrick White Reveals How Draymond Green 'Changed His Life' After 2022 Finals Loss
The Boston Celtics thought they could win the NBA title back in 2022. They took on the Golden State Warriors, but they still thought that they were the better team.
That ended up not being the case. Instead, the Celtics fell to the Warriors in six games thanks to another legendary performance from Stephen Curry.
That Finals win gave Curry his fourth championship and put him into the pantheon of all-time players. The Celtics wouldn't win a title until last season, when they were finally able to put it all together against the Mavericks.
Derrick White was part of that 2022 Finals team, but he wasn't nearly as good of a player as he has turned into. In fact, White points to that series with the Warriors as a turning point for him.
White talked about how Draymond Green's defense of him changed his life.
"After the Finals, I feel like that was the biggest summer of my life. Obviously, what happened to the Finals and how I was being guarded, on that stage, it was one of the lowest points. I told Draymond after the Olympics that he kind of changed my life because they weren't guarding me. So I had to go in that summer, and me and my trainer just focused on being consistent,
White was considered the weak point of the Celtics at that point. Once he realized that, he went to work so that he would never be considered that weak point again.
The Celtics are certainly glad that's how White approached the summer following that loss to Golden State, because now he is a really good player for them.
Boston wouldn't have won the title in 2024 if it wasn't for White. He has turned into someone who can be counted on in big moments.
The Celtics believe that they can win the title again this year because of what White is able to give them both offensively and defensively.
So far this season, White is averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
