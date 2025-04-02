Former NBA Champion Doubts Celtics' Playoff Chances Due to Major Issue
The Boston Celtics have had yet another stellar season. They have proven to be at least one of the best teams in the NBA, if not the best. The road will go through, although they will not have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.
Still, Boston is the team to beat if any other teams want a chance to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The Celtics will be the team to beat, and while most are picking them to repeat as champions, one former NBA champion turned analyst doubts their chances to repeat.
Three-time NBA champion and ESPN analyst Danny Green doubts Boston will repeat due to their concern about injuries.
"For some reason, I don't trust Boston's health," said Green. "They always have some issues; they're up and down. [Kristaps] Porzingis is out. Obviously, Jayson Tatum had an ankle injury, but he'll be back. They always have something that comes up and I don't know if they can be able to keep that or sustain that in the playoffs without everybody healthy, espically Porzingis."
The Celtics' injuries are a bit of an issue, but regardless, they are deep and talented enough to go all the way. Health is their only issue.
For the most part, the Celtics have benefited from the consistent availability of their top two stars, Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Their depth also allows other players to step up when needed, whether by knocking down key shots or making crucial defensive plays.
However, the primary concern remains Kristaps Porzingis. The 29-year-old former lottery pick has battled injuries throughout his career, and his time in Boston has been no exception.
Out of a possible 75 games this season, he has appeared in just 39. To make matters worse, he is currently listed as questionable for Wednesday’s matchup against the Miami Heat.
Porzingis has long struggled to stay on the court. While the Celtics managed to win a championship last year despite his limited availability, they also benefited from injuries to key players on opposing teams.
They cannot count on the same fortune this time around, making Porzingis’ health a crucial factor in their quest to defend their title.
Boston has everything it needs and then some. As the playoffs approach, all eyes will be on Porzingis' health.
