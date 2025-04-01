Derrick White Set Special Celtics Franchise Record in Grizzlies Game
The Boston Celtics are playing their best basketball of the season right now. It couldn't come at a better time with the playoffs right around the corner.
Boston is trying to become the first team in almost a decade to repeat as NBA champions. The Golden State Warriors were the last team to do that in 2015-16.
Boston had a record-setting performance against the Memphis Grizzlies. In fact, two pieces of history were set in Memphis. They completed a 6-0 road trip for the first time in franchise history.
Meanwhile, a Celtics player had a record-setting performance as well.
Read more: Celtics’ Derrick White Reveals How Draymond Green 'Changed His Life' After 2022 Finals Loss
Derrick White has had his best season as a pro when it comes to his offense. After a rough start to the year with his shot, he fixed things and became a true weapon for the Celtics.
White set a piece of history of his own on Monday night. He set the record for the most 3-point shots made in a single season, passing Isaiah Thomas' mark that he set in 2017.
Part of this record is due to the system that the Celtics are running. They take the most 3-point shots in the league, and there isn't a close second. They jack up almost 49 threes per game.
Still, White has to make the threes that he takes. He definitely deserves a large amount of credit for being able to knock down this number of threes in a season.
More Celtics news: Colin Cowherd Says Celtics, Jayson Tatum Can Help Save NBA
Having White develop into a knockdown 3-point shooter is one of the big reasons why the Celtics won the title a year ago. It's also one of the big reasons why they can win it again this year.
Boston is going to have home-court advantage against every team in the Eastern Conference except for the Cavaliers. That's going to make things tough for a team to knock them off their pedestal.
So far this year, White is averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He is shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 38 percent from behind the 3-point arc.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Explains Surprise Starter Change vs Grizzlies
Former All-Star Claims Celtics Legend Was Tougher to Defend Than Michael Jordan, Kobe
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.