Former Celtics Big Man Joins West Squad in Surprise Role
Former Boston Celtics center Mike Muscala is returning to the NBA after retiring at the end of the 2023-24 season, however not in the role most would expect.
The 34-year-old will join the Phoenix Suns under newly appointed head coach Jordan Ott, who he worked with during his playing days with the Atlanta Hawks. Ott served as the Hawks' video coordinator from 2013-16
Muscala's father stated the big man aimed to get a master's degree in sports management in hopes of becoming a coach or administrator after his retirement.
Muscala played 20 games for the Celtics in the 2022-23 season after a midseason trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder in which they shipped out Justin Jackson and two second-round picks. During his time in Boston, he averaged 5.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists on 16.2 minutes per night.
The Celtics traded Muscala after 2022-23, sending him to the Wizards in the three-team deal which brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston.
In addition to the Celtics, Wizards Hawks and Thunder, Muscala also featured for the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons in his 11-year NBA career.
The Dallas Mavericks drafted Muscala in the second round of the 2013 NBA Draft before subsequently trading him to the Hawks. Before playing for the Hawks, Muscala played abroad in Brazil through Feb. 2014, though left to return to the United States.
He signed with the Hawks and played 20 games for the club before the end of the 2013-14 season. He stayed in Atlanta through the 2017-18 season, when he was traded to the Sixers. He played 47 games for them before being traded to the Clippers, though the Clips traded him the following day to the Lakers.
Muscala entered free agency after his time with the Lakers and landed with the Thunder, for whom he played three and a half seasons with before coming to Boston. After his time with Boston, he played for three teams in 2023-24 before retiring.
Muscala will have his hands full in Phoenix, as the Suns have fully transformed their roster from last season. Two pieces of their 'big three' — Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant — now play for Western Conference rivals, and they have positional questions to find answers to before the season starts.
