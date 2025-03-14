Former Celtics Champion Signs with Rival 76ers
A 2024 Boston Celtics champion has found his next NBA home — with an Atlantic Division nemesis.
If that nemesis was having a better season, this move could be seen as more of a betrayal. But it's the Philadelphia 76ers, a team so bad it can't even overcome the lowly Chicago Bulls to secure the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Sources inform Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer that the 76ers are inking free agent combo forward Oshae Brissett to a 10-day deal. With injuries mounting, Philadelphia had been given a hardship exception to add supplemental pieces.
After winning it all with Boston last summer, the 6-foot-7 vet declined his $2.5 million player option for the 2025-26 season to become an unrestricted free agent. He struggled to find a new NBA destination, however, eventually latching on with the Brooklyn Nets' G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets in January.
The 26-year-old will now join a 22-43 76ers club that sits a whopping 5.5 games behind the 28-38 Bulls for the 10th and final seed in the East — and 0.5 games behind the No. 11-seeded Toronto Raptors. Because the 76ers owe a top-6 protected first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the underperforming team is now incentivized to tank down the home stretch of the 2024-25 season.
The NBA's bottom three clubs — the 14-51 Washington Wizards, the 15-51 Utah Jazz, and the 16-49 Charlotte Hornets — are probably uncatchable for Philadelphia at this stage of the year, with just 17 games left. But the 18-49 New Orleans Pelicans and 22-44 Charlotte Hornets seem pretty attainable.
The 76ers made the news official after Pompey's report.
With Philadelphia resting seven-time All-Star center Joel Embiid for the season with left knee inflammation, and seemingly looking to do the same with nine-time All-Star forward Paul George and perhaps even 2024 All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey for the season's home stretch (and rookie shooting guard Jared McCain already out for the year with a left knee meniscus tear), the team needs healthy bodies.
Brissett didn't play much for a loaded Boston squad this year. In 55 bouts (one start), he logged 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists across 11.5 minutes per.
